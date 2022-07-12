Video Shows Man Swapping Nozzles So Others Pay For His Gas

A man was caught on camera swapping pumps at a California gas station, which led to others unknowingly paying for his gas.

Surveillance video from an AMPM station in Roseville shows the man, driving a Mercedes-Benz, switch gas pumps to the other sides of the island before another driver pulls up and, unknowingly, pays for his fuel while using a pump that stretched over from the opposite side, ABC10 in Sacramento reports.

Roseville Police shared the video as a warning to local residents amid high gas prices nationwide, including an average of $6.058 in California.

“They, on the other side of the island, are actually using your nozzle to steal gas. We’ve seen a few cases historically where this has worked and we have been able to fortunately catch people,” said Rob Baquera with Roseville Police via ABC10.