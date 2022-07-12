Watch Live Stream Of Rare Corpse Flower Expected To Bloom In Texas

A rare corpse flower at the San Antonio Zoo is expected to bloom soon. KSAT reported that the smelly flower is so rare that there are less than around 1,000 of them still left in the wild.

This will be the first time that the rare flower has ever bloomed at the zoo. Tim Morrow, President and CEO of the San Antonio zoo said:

"Get your nostrils ready. Our team estimates the plant could bloom in the next 10 days. This is a rather rare occurrence and a very exciting moment for our community and conservation."

According to zoo officials, the corpse flower bloom can last anywhere from one to four days.

If you don't want to miss the rare bloom, no worries! There is a livestream that will be available 24/7 until the flower blooms, and as long as it is bloomed.

Watch the San Antonio Zoo's livestream below, or click here.