Zack De La Rocha Injures Leg Onstage During Rage Against The Machine Show

A little pain isn't going to stop Zack de la Rocha from raging.

During a show at the United Center in Chicago on Monday (July 11), the Rage Against the Machine frontman seemingly injured his leg while onstage after performing four songs of the band's set, per TMZ. It's unclear what exactly caused the injury, but a video from the concert, seen here, shows de la Rocha squatting by the edge of the stage before standing up. It appears as if this sudden movement tweaked something in his leg or ankle as he then hopped across the stage on one leg and began leaning on a piece of equipment.

Rather than stop the show, or even just taking a pause, to get medical attention, the band kept going with de la Rocha sitting on sound equipment for the rest of the performance. According to the outlet, crew members just off stage tried to get the frontman in a walking boot but he kept going for the crowd.

The concert continued for another hour before the band concluded their set and de la Rocha's bandmates walked over to show him some love with a hug. Giving fans one last wave, he was eventually carried off stage by personnel.

RATM kicked off its Public Service Announcement Tour on Saturday (July 9), reuniting on stage for some of their biggest hits in their signature style of calling out the government and politics, including a strong statement against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.