'Absolutely Vile' Chicago Apartment Building Leaves 24 People Homeless

A Chicago suburb apartment building had so many health hazards that its residents had to leave immediately. According to ABC7, fire department officials did a wellness check for a building located off of East street in Hobart, and what they saw was absolutely horrifying.

Not only did the building present fire hazards, but it was so unsanitary that it was also labeled as "Do Not Occupy."

ABC7 mentioned that the problems range from blocked fire exits to black mold. Building management did not reply to any of the tenants' emails that addressed the issues.

"You have this wretched smell of a moldy odor, which when you go through a certain door, that's where the conditions were absolutely vile," former tenant Lisette Guillen told ABC7. "There was standing water. You had to go down there with boots in order to walk down there. Piles of garbage everywhere. Certain rodents were in there because at some point we did see holes in the doors and there were a lot of violations, we were told, because some of the windows and exits were actually blocked off."

Current tenants are staying at hotels while they consider their options. The building manager is set to appear in court next week.