Off Duty Chicago Police Officer Shot At Bar, Paralyzed

Multiple people were injured during a shooting in Beverly early Saturday morning. According to WGN9, three suspects are in custody regarding the incident that occurred at Sean’s Rhino Bar off of Western Avenue. Police have identified the suspects as 28-year-old Demitrius Harrell, 22-year-old Bryant Hayes, and 22-year-old Justen Krismantis.

32-year-old Dan Golden was at the bar early that morning after participating in a fundraiser that helps raise money for individuals who have cancer. Golden's fiancé told WGN9 that a fight had broken out at the bar and Golden was doing his part to peacefully break it up. As the fight continued to get worse, Golden told the people at the bar that he was a police officer. Someone opened fire, and Golden was among the injured. WGN9 mentioned that the bullet entered through his back and severed his spinal cord. Doctors said that the bullet was stuck in his lung, and they were unable to perform surgery.

Golden is now paralyzed from the waist down. He is getting married in October of 2023, and his parents have set up a GoFundMe account for people do donate to his Federal Credit Union. All three suspects have been charged and will appear before bond court today.