Britney Spears Runs Out Of Gas On Busy Highway, Receives Help From Cops

Britney Spears reportedly lived through every driver's nightmare: running out of gas on a busy road. According to TMZ, the pop icon found herself in a scary situation when she ran out of gas in the middle of one of Los Angeles' busiest highways. Police were reportedly called to get her to safety.

Law enforcement told TMZ they received a call around 10:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 12th, for a report of a white Mercedes blocking the third lane southbound on the 101. Officers said when they responded to the scene, Britney was seated in the backseat of a passerby's car. She then informed officers that ran out of gas while driving and her car stopped moving in the middle of the highway.

Eventually, the California Highway Patrol stopped traffic and an officer got into Britney's car to steer while she sat in the passenger's seat and the vehicle was pushed out of the road. TMZ reports that Britney thanked the officers and said she was okay. The officers waited with Britney until her husband, Sam Asghari arrived to pick her up.

Britney and Sam recently returned from their long tropical honeymoon after tying the knot in an intimate at-home ceremony in June.