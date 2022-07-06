Britney Spears Shares Videos From 'Part 2' Of Honeymoon With Sam Asghari

In the second video shared on her Instagram, the singer shows off her blue bikini in the water while posing for the camera. She even goes topless at one point, covering her chest before taking a dip into the water. "Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise. "No this is not a girls gone wild campaign," she joked in the caption. "It’s simply me living my life !!!"

Britney then went on to give some details about what they've been up to on their honeymoon getaway. "This is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation," she started. "Jumping from island to island is literally insane !!! Girls if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and you lose all your fluid from being nervous … I MEAN I think I dropped 4 pounds in a day … enough shallow talk right ladies ??? That’s too offensive … oh well."