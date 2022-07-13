Human Skeleton Found In Texas Backyard BBQ Pit

Human skeleton remains were found inside a barbecue pit in the backyard of a Texas home, prompting a homicide investigation.

The remains were discovered by a "person claiming to be working" around the home in southeast Houston around 3 p.m. Tuesday (July 12), according to KHOU. The caller called 911 after returning home and now investigators are trying to get in contact with them, Houston Police Department Sergeant William Dunn said.

Several hours later, officials entered the backyard with a search warrant around 8 p.m. The human remains appear to be a full adult skeleton that was burned inside a custom brick BBQ pit that has a lit, Dunn said. "I would say this is pretty uncommon. It's not our typical case," Dunn said. He added the BBQ pit "doesn't look too disturbed," and it's likely "it's been a while" that the body was in there.

The family who lives in the home, which includes children, is now being questioned. An autopsy is underway for the remains.