Jets' Zach Wilson Has Perfect Response To His Recent Viral Drama

Social media can't stop talking about the drama surrounding Zach Wilson, but the New York Jets quarterback is apparently too busy to pay attention.

Wilson shared an Instagram post of himself throwing a football geotagged in Gozzer Ranchi, Idaho, and jokingly provided the perfect response to the sudden attention he's received.

"Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service...what I miss?" Wilson captioned on his Instagram post, which was screengrabbed and shared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Wednesday (July 13) via Twitter.

Wilson was trending on social media Sunday (July 10) and the days since after his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused him of "sleeping with" his mother's best friend amid her new relationship with Wilson's former best friend.