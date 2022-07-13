Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Having A Baby Via Surrogate

Khloe Kardashian is expecting another baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

While some sources told TMZ the birth can be expected in the next few days, other sources said the baby might have already been born in the last day or so.

The news comes after Khloe and Tristan called it quits — again — in December amid cheating allegations. On reality TV show The Kardashians, Khloe and Tristan discussed expanding their family, but these talks came to a halt when it became public that Tristan got another woman pregnant. Maralee Nichols gave birth to her and Tristan's son late last year while he was still with Khloe, according to TMZ.

This would be the couple's second child. They co-parent their 4-year-old daughter True.