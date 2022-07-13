Mountain Lion Spotted Beating Arizona Heat By Drinking At Home's Pool

By Dani Medina

July 13, 2022

Photo: Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson

Another mountain lion has been spotted in Arizona.

This time, the big cat was seen beating the sweltering Arizona heat by taking a sip out of a home's backyard pool in Marana, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson. In a tweet, the organization warned Arizona residents of wildlife animals seeking water in residential areas when temperatures rise.

"A mountain lion drinks from a pool at a home in Marana recently. Heat & drought prompt wildlife to seek water in residential areas," the tweet said, crediting resident Bill Freytag who captured the mountain lion.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson also said to report any predator sightings as soon as possible by calling 623-236-7201. You can also text SENDWATER to 41444 to help fill wildlife water catchments in remote areas.

Last month, a mountain lion was seen chillin' poolside at a resort in Tucson, prompting another warning from AZGFD.

