One Of Arizona's Creepiest Looking Creatures Is Actually Harmless To Humans

An Arizona woman found one of the state's creepiest looking creatures.

12 News reported that Sandra Friedel shared photos of a tailless whip scorpion on Facebook to try to find out what it was. The tailless whip scorpion is sometimes referred to as the whip spider.

Thankfully, the scary looking arachnid doesn't pose a threat to humans at all. Though they can bit when threatened, they typically prefer pinching potential threats with their long legs.

Not only are the creepy critters harmless, but they're also one of only a few species of arachnids that show social behavior, according to a study by Cornell University. In the study, mother spiders stayed with their babies until they were fully grown, ensuring their safety.

So, even though these arachnids look scary, don't kill them if you see them in your home. They're a unique part of Arizona's wildlife so just help them back outside.