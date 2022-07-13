One Of Arizona's Creepiest Looking Creatures Is Actually Harmless To Humans

By Ginny Reese

July 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

An Arizona woman found one of the state's creepiest looking creatures.

12 News reported that Sandra Friedel shared photos of a tailless whip scorpion on Facebook to try to find out what it was. The tailless whip scorpion is sometimes referred to as the whip spider.

Thankfully, the scary looking arachnid doesn't pose a threat to humans at all. Though they can bit when threatened, they typically prefer pinching potential threats with their long legs.

Not only are the creepy critters harmless, but they're also one of only a few species of arachnids that show social behavior, according to a study by Cornell University. In the study, mother spiders stayed with their babies until they were fully grown, ensuring their safety.

So, even though these arachnids look scary, don't kill them if you see them in your home. They're a unique part of Arizona's wildlife so just help them back outside.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.