Rage Against the Machine's Public Service Announcement reunion tour has not gone according to plan. It was supposed to go down in 2020, and of course that didn't end up happening. It finally kicked off over the weekend, marking the band's first show in 11 years. But then things turned sideways again. During RATM's second stop on tour, singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg four songs into their set. Instead of stopping the show, or even taking a break to receive medical attention, he performed the rest of the set sitting on a stage monitor before stagehands carried him off at the end of the night.

He didn't let his injury stop him on Tuesday night (July 12) either. Again, De La Rocha sat the whole set, this time on a stage cabinet, but that didn't stop them from rocking. Their setlist varied a bit from their first two nights, including tearing through "No Shelter" — their contribution to the 1998 Godzilla soundtrack — for the first time in 15 years.

Check out the performance above and their full setlist below.

Rage Against The Machine July 12, 2022 Setlist

01 “Bombtrack”

02 “People Of The Sun”

03 “Bulls On Parade”

04 “Bullet In The Head”

05 “Testify”

06 “No Shelter”

07 “Wake Up”

08 “Guerrilla Radio”

09 “Vietnow”

10 “Know Your Enemy”

11 “Calm Like A Bomb”

12 “Sleep Now In The Fire”

13 “War Within A Breath”

14 “The Ghost Of Tom Joad” (Bruce Springsteen cover)

15 “Freedom”

16 “Township Rebellion”

17 “Killing In The Name”