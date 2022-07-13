Selena Gomez Took Jessica Simpson's Daughter To Her First Concert

Selena Gomez – babysitter to the stars! Jessica Simpson recently revealed that the "Lose You To Love Me" singer once babysat her daughter while taking her to her very first concert.

During a recent Instagram Live with American Express Business for its "Business Class: Office Hours" series, the "When You Told Me You Love Me" singer said Gomez accompanied her 10-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew to her first concert, per People. While she was happy her daughter was able to experience the full concert experience, Simpson regretted that she wasn't there — and that it wasn't her in concert.

"I was sad when Maxwell got to go to her first concert ... Olivia Rodrigo she went to," she said. "Selena Gomez was her babysitter."

How did Gomez end up with Simpson's daughter at a concert?

"She met a really good friend of Selena's little sister, so Max got to go to her first concert," she said, adding that her daughter has seen her perform before but never in a complete concert.

Even though she "always thought it was going to be me as her first concert," she's happy her daughter finally got to experience it while watching one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

"But she's 10 years old, she's got to see a live show. So thank you Olivia Rodrigo for that show," she said, also praising the Rare Beauty founder. "And thank you Selena for being a great babysitter."