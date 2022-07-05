Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Dive Bar Crowd With Cover Of Throwback Hit
By Sarah Tate
July 5, 2022
Olivia Rodrigo is no stranger to performing her takes on some of the biggest throwback songs. She's even brought Avril Lavigne out on stage to duet her hit "Complicated" and surprised an audience at one of her shows with Alanis Morissette for a passionate performance of "You Oughta Know." Now, she's surprised a dive bar crowd with a cover Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn."
The "Good 4 U" singer stopped by Bunny Jackson's Dive Bar in Manchester, England on Sunday (July 3) where she treated the crowd to an impromptu performance of the 1997 hit, per People. A member of the crowd captured the moment and shared it to Twitter, writing, "Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a bloody Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our 3rd set."
Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a bloody Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our 3rd set. pic.twitter.com/mpMbpkRlLq— OJB (@Oliver_james) July 4, 2022
Wearing an oversized T-shirt and plaid miniskirt, the Sour artist stood by the guitarists and drummer on stage, grooving along as she sings, "There's nothin' where he used to lie/ Our conversation has run dry/ That's what's goin' on/ Nothing's fine, I'm torn."
Rodrigo is in the U.K. for the European leg of her Sour tour where she is set to perform sold out shows in London later this week. She also recently took the stage at Glastonbury Festival alongside Lily Allen.