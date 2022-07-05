Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Dive Bar Crowd With Cover Of Throwback Hit

Olivia Rodrigo is no stranger to performing her takes on some of the biggest throwback songs. She's even brought Avril Lavigne out on stage to duet her hit "Complicated" and surprised an audience at one of her shows with Alanis Morissette for a passionate performance of "You Oughta Know." Now, she's surprised a dive bar crowd with a cover Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn."

The "Good 4 U" singer stopped by Bunny Jackson's Dive Bar in Manchester, England on Sunday (July 3) where she treated the crowd to an impromptu performance of the 1997 hit, per People. A member of the crowd captured the moment and shared it to Twitter, writing, "Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a bloody Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our 3rd set."