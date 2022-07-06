Selena Gomez Teases Studio Visit After Confirming New Music Is On The Way

New music from Selena Gomez is closer than you think!

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer gave fans a sneak peek of her visit to the studio in a new video posted to her TikTok early Wednesday (July 6) morning. In the silent clip, Gomez can be seen wearing a black jacket, gold hoop earrings and headphones as she stands by a microphone in what looks like a dimly-lit studio. Though she simply captioned the video, "New," fans couldn't help but go crazy for the possibility of new music which would serve as a follow-up to her 2020 album Rare. and 2021 EP Revalación.

One TikTok user couldn't contain their excitement, writing, "IS IT A STUDIO? I'M SCREAMING," a sentiment echoed nearly word for word by another who said, "SHE'S IN STUDIO?!! SCREAMING RN." Other commenters told the Rare Beauty founder they are "so ready for the album" and can't believe they could soon have new music.

Check out the video below.