This Is The Most Famous Movie Filmed In California

A lot of movies are filmed in California, but can you blame the directors? The state effortlessly offers some of the most beautiful nature scenes in the entire country. It also paints vibrant urban scenes, and Pacific Coast highway dreams. Though there are many popular filming locations and movies filmed throughout the state, there is one that tops the rest.

According to Ranker, the most popular movie ever filmed in California is Citizen Kane. This classic was filmed in 1941 and remains the most famous movie filmed in the Golden State to this day.

Here is what Ranker had to say about the most popular movie filmed in California:

"Orson Welles's 1941 examination of greed, curdled ambition, and aging, Citizen Kane, is regularly cited as the greatest film of all time. That it also happens to be the greatest film shot in California, the home of Hollywood and the filming location of masterpieces crafted by everyone from Charlie Chaplin to Greta Gerwig, naturally places it atop a pretty estimable mountain of work. Kane was filmed almost entirely on sound stages on the Paramount lot, with a few excursions to San Diego for Xanadu exteriors. Welles and his production team were largely working off the actual life of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, another major California figure whose tumultuous ascent to the top of New York’s newspaper world was blended with strains of Joseph Pulitzer and Samuel Insull, among others. "

For more information regarding the best movie filmed in each state visit HERE.