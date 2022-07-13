This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Alabama

Ivy Green being credited as the most historic landmark in Alabama.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the Hellen Keller's Tuscumbia, Alabama birthplace as the top choice for the Yellowhammer State.

"At Ivy Green, Helen Keller’s birthplace in the town of Tuscumbia, you can wander the rooms where 'America’s First Lady of Courage' grew up," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "If you visit during the week-long Helen Keller Festival in June, watch a live production of the award-winning play Miracle Worker, which was based on her life. Don’t miss the most charming small town in every state."

