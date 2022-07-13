This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Alabama
By Jason Hall
July 13, 2022
Ivy Green being credited as the most historic landmark in Alabama.
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the Hellen Keller's Tuscumbia, Alabama birthplace as the top choice for the Yellowhammer State.
"At Ivy Green, Helen Keller’s birthplace in the town of Tuscumbia, you can wander the rooms where 'America’s First Lady of Courage' grew up," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "If you visit during the week-long Helen Keller Festival in June, watch a live production of the award-winning play Miracle Worker, which was based on her life. Don’t miss the most charming small town in every state."
Here's Reader's Digest's full list of the most historic landmarks in every state:
- Alabama- Ivy Green
- Alaska- Baranof Castle
- Arizona- Lowell Observatory
- Arkansas- Central High School
- California- Alcatraz Island
- Colorado- Mesa Verde National Park
- Connecticut- The Charles W. Morgan
- Delaware- Old Swedes Church
- Florida- Venetian Pool
- Georgia- Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site
- Hawaii- Iolani Palace
- Idaho- Cataldo Mission
- Illinois- Abraham Lincoln Home
- Indiana- Soldiers and Sailors Monument
- Iowa- Amana Colonies
- Kansas- Hollenberg Pony Express Station
- Kentucky- Churchill Downs
- Louisiana- Cabildo
- Maine- Wadsworth-Longfellow House
- Maryland- Fort McHenry
- Massachusetts- Plymouth Rock
- Michigan- Fort Mackinac
- Minnesota- Mill City Museum
- Mississippi- Old Mississippi State Capitol
- Missouri- Anheuser-Busch Brewery
- Montana- Butte Historic District
- Nebraska- Arbor Lodge State Historical Park
- Nevada- Hoover Dam
- New Hampshire- Canterbury Shaker Village
- New Jersey- Sandy Hook Lighthouse
- New Mexico- Palace of the Governors
- New York- Ellis Island
- North Carolina- Wright Brothers National Museum
- North Dakota- Fort Union Trading Post
- Ohio- Cincinnati Zoo
- Oklahoma- Honey Springs Battlefield
- Oregon- Fort Rock Cave
- Pennsylvania- Liberty Bell
- Rhode Island- Slater Mill
- South Carolina- Fort Sumter
- South Dakota- Mount Rushmore
- Tennessee- Graceland
- Texas- The Alamo
- Utah- Temple Square
- Vermont- Calvin Coolidge Homestead
- Virginia- Arlington National Cemetery
- Washington- Chinook Point
- West Virginia- The Greenbrier
- Wisconsin- Little White Schoolhouse
- Wyoming- Independence Rock