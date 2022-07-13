This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Virginia

Arlington National Cemetery is being credited as the most historic landmark in Virginia.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the nation's largest military cemetery as the top choice for Virginia.

"There’s no shortage of historical must-visits in Virginia," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "But one of the most famous—and most emotionally charged—is Arlington National Cemetery, where over 400,000 servicemen and women and veterans are buried. Some highlights include the Arlington House (a memorial to George Washington), the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and John F. Kennedy’s gravesite."

