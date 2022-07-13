This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Virginia
By Jason Hall
July 13, 2022
Arlington National Cemetery is being credited as the most historic landmark in Virginia.
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the nation's largest military cemetery as the top choice for Virginia.
"There’s no shortage of historical must-visits in Virginia," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "But one of the most famous—and most emotionally charged—is Arlington National Cemetery, where over 400,000 servicemen and women and veterans are buried. Some highlights include the Arlington House (a memorial to George Washington), the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and John F. Kennedy’s gravesite."
Here's Reader's Digest's full list of the most historic landmarks in every state:
- Alabama- Ivy Green
- Alaska- Baranof Castle
- Arizona- Lowell Observatory
- Arkansas- Central High School
- California- Alcatraz Island
- Colorado- Mesa Verde National Park
- Connecticut- The Charles W. Morgan
- Delaware- Old Swedes Church
- Florida- Venetian Pool
- Georgia- Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site
- Hawaii- Iolani Palace
- Idaho- Cataldo Mission
- Illinois- Abraham Lincoln Home
- Indiana- Soldiers and Sailors Monument
- Iowa- Amana Colonies
- Kansas- Hollenberg Pony Express Station
- Kentucky- Churchill Downs
- Louisiana- Cabildo
- Maine- Wadsworth-Longfellow House
- Maryland- Fort McHenry
- Massachusetts- Plymouth Rock
- Michigan- Fort Mackinac
- Minnesota- Mill City Museum
- Mississippi- Old Mississippi State Capitol
- Missouri- Anheuser-Busch Brewery
- Montana- Butte Historic District
- Nebraska- Arbor Lodge State Historical Park
- Nevada- Hoover Dam
- New Hampshire- Canterbury Shaker Village
- New Jersey- Sandy Hook Lighthouse
- New Mexico- Palace of the Governors
- New York- Ellis Island
- North Carolina- Wright Brothers National Museum
- North Dakota- Fort Union Trading Post
- Ohio- Cincinnati Zoo
- Oklahoma- Honey Springs Battlefield
- Oregon- Fort Rock Cave
- Pennsylvania- Liberty Bell
- Rhode Island- Slater Mill
- South Carolina- Fort Sumter
- South Dakota- Mount Rushmore
- Tennessee- Graceland
- Texas- The Alamo
- Utah- Temple Square
- Vermont- Calvin Coolidge Homestead
- Virginia- Arlington National Cemetery
- Washington- Chinook Point
- West Virginia- The Greenbrier
- Wisconsin- Little White Schoolhouse
- Wyoming- Independence Rock