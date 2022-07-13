WATCH: Philly Woman Finds $300 And Strange Story In Thrift Store Bag

A Philadelphia woman went viral on TikTok after she found something shocking hidden inside her newly thrifted handbag.

56-year-old Lynora Silverman was cleaning the Coach purse she recently purchased for $6.99 from her local Salvation Army when she made the mysterious discovery. "Look inside, it's dirty, right, and cruddy," Silverman said in the video (as transcribed by the Daily Mail). "I thought I could clean it up, so I start working on trying to take this flap out at the bottom of [the] purse, and there is an envelope."

Inside the envelope was $300 in cash. On top of that, a juicy letter from the previous owner, "Martha," was written on the envelope. "I have three children," the message read. "They will give my things to Goodwill when I die. So I am putting their inheritance inside all my favorite things." Martha went on to explain just why that particular purse was so special to her. She said the purse was given to her by her husband's girlfriend... sorta.

"Well, actually, I came home early from a visit to my parents' house in Connecticut. She must have left quickly because she forgot her bag and shoes," Martha admitted. "I carry this bag every day. I wonder if my husband ever knew this was his girlfriend's. I carried it daily and I am giving it away because my kids don't want it. So, go buy yourself a new bag. Love, Martha."

