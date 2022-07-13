WATCH: Smoke Blankets Hollywood As Massive Fire Engulfs Historic Theatre

By Logan DeLoye

July 13, 2022

Firefighter in fire fighting operation.
Photo: Getty Images

One man is being held for questioning after a massive fire was started at a vacant Hollywood theatre on Wednesday morning. According to KTLA, the historic theatre is located off of Las Palmas Avenue and was built in 1905.

As smoke covered the area, the fire began to pose a threat to local businesses and residential properties. It got so large that 80 firefighters were called to the scene. The flames engulfed both floors of the building and firefighters had to get up on ladders to extinguish it. It took authorities nearly two hours to get the fire under control.

The firefighters did the best that they could to prevent the fire from reaching residential homes and local hotels. No humans were injured as a result of the fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA that they were able to protect the buildings surrounding the theatre, but the theatre itself was partially collapsed. They said that there was also the possibility of a total collapse and the area is under an alert.

KTLA mentioned that the building is now red flagged by the L.A. Department of Building and Safety. Authorities are holding one suspect for questioning as the investigation continues.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.