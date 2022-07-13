WATCH: Smoke Blankets Hollywood As Massive Fire Engulfs Historic Theatre
By Logan DeLoye
July 13, 2022
One man is being held for questioning after a massive fire was started at a vacant Hollywood theatre on Wednesday morning. According to KTLA, the historic theatre is located off of Las Palmas Avenue and was built in 1905.
As smoke covered the area, the fire began to pose a threat to local businesses and residential properties. It got so large that 80 firefighters were called to the scene. The flames engulfed both floors of the building and firefighters had to get up on ladders to extinguish it. It took authorities nearly two hours to get the fire under control.
The firefighters did the best that they could to prevent the fire from reaching residential homes and local hotels. No humans were injured as a result of the fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA that they were able to protect the buildings surrounding the theatre, but the theatre itself was partially collapsed. They said that there was also the possibility of a total collapse and the area is under an alert.
KTLA mentioned that the building is now red flagged by the L.A. Department of Building and Safety. Authorities are holding one suspect for questioning as the investigation continues.