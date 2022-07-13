WATCH: Smoke Blankets Hollywood As Massive Fire Engulfs Historic Theatre

One man is being held for questioning after a massive fire was started at a vacant Hollywood theatre on Wednesday morning. According to KTLA, the historic theatre is located off of Las Palmas Avenue and was built in 1905.

As smoke covered the area, the fire began to pose a threat to local businesses and residential properties. It got so large that 80 firefighters were called to the scene. The flames engulfed both floors of the building and firefighters had to get up on ladders to extinguish it. It took authorities nearly two hours to get the fire under control.