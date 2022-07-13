Will Harry Styles Be The Next Guest Star On 'Hot Ones'?
By Yashira C.
July 13, 2022
It looks like Harry Styles might be an upcoming guest star on the YouTube Series Hot Ones. The YouTube channel has been teasing an appearance from the "As It Was" singer on social media and fans can't wait.
On Tuesday (July 12), First We Feast tweeted a photo of Styles holding a breakfast tray and wrote "Rise and shine ☀️" in the caption. Today (July 13), they tweeted a photo of Styles holding a tray full of wings which could only mean one thing — that there's a Harry Styles Hot Ones episode coming soon. Fans shared their excitement in the comments pointing out that the singer's last appearance on the show was two years ago. The appearance has not yet been confirmed and there's no set release date, but until then fans are eagerly awaiting an update.
See the photo below:
July 13, 2022
Earlier today, Styles released the music video for his song "Late Night Talking." The popular track is on his latest album Harry's House which also features the songs "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," "Daylight," and "Keep Driving." Styles is currently on the European leg of his tour for the album: Love On Tour. See all of the dates and ticket information here.