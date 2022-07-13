Will Harry Styles Be The Next Guest Star On 'Hot Ones'?

It looks like Harry Styles might be an upcoming guest star on the YouTube Series Hot Ones. The YouTube channel has been teasing an appearance from the "As It Was" singer on social media and fans can't wait.

On Tuesday (July 12), First We Feast tweeted a photo of Styles holding a breakfast tray and wrote "Rise and shine ☀️" in the caption. Today (July 13), they tweeted a photo of Styles holding a tray full of wings which could only mean one thing — that there's a Harry Styles Hot Ones episode coming soon. Fans shared their excitement in the comments pointing out that the singer's last appearance on the show was two years ago. The appearance has not yet been confirmed and there's no set release date, but until then fans are eagerly awaiting an update.

See the photo below: