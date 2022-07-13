Will Harry Styles Be The Next Guest Star On 'Hot Ones'?

By Yashira C.

July 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It looks like Harry Styles might be an upcoming guest star on the YouTube Series Hot Ones. The YouTube channel has been teasing an appearance from the "As It Was" singer on social media and fans can't wait.

On Tuesday (July 12), First We Feast tweeted a photo of Styles holding a breakfast tray and wrote "Rise and shine ☀️" in the caption. Today (July 13), they tweeted a photo of Styles holding a tray full of wings which could only mean one thing — that there's a Harry Styles Hot Ones episode coming soon. Fans shared their excitement in the comments pointing out that the singer's last appearance on the show was two years ago. The appearance has not yet been confirmed and there's no set release date, but until then fans are eagerly awaiting an update.

See the photo below:

Earlier today, Styles released the music video for his song "Late Night Talking." The popular track is on his latest album Harry's House which also features the songs "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," "Daylight," and "Keep Driving." Styles is currently on the European leg of his tour for the album: Love On Tour. See all of the dates and ticket information here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.