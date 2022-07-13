Harry Styles sure has a lot going on in his bed! The singer released the music video for the song "Late Night Talking," which follows Styles' surreal journey all from the comfort of his bedroom. The official music video is the perfect visual for the upbeat song with a quirky synth earworm. The video starts with Harry being woken up from a deep, snore-filled sleep. Just as you think he's about to get out of bed and start his day, the singer actually sinks down into his bed. After crawling through a tunnel of white sheets, he finally finds himself in the middle of another bed full of people feeling up on each other.

Then Harry wakes up to find himself in an art exhibition, with elite-looking people from the art world discussing the "piece." The music video is full of surreal moments including him and his live band driving the bed through a busy street, a huge group pillow fight, and a thunderstorm that makes Harry fall through the sky. The video concludes with the singer laying back as he plummets down through an endless sea of clouds.

"Late Night Talking" is just the second official music video from his newest album Harry's House. The album's lead single "As It Was," premiered with a music video back in March. Harry is currently on tour in support of the massively successful album. For dates and more information click here.