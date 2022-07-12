Halsey Impressively Tattoos Their Keyboardist Right After Getting Off Stage
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 12, 2022
In addition to making hit music, Halsey is also a burgeoning tattoo artist! The singer got the chance to show off their skills immediately after getting off stage after a recent show on their Love and Power tour. Halsey's keyboardist for this tour, Bonnie McIntosh-Ravey took to Twitter to detail the impromptu moment.
"Me: *wants a Love + Power Tour tattoo* Ash: *busts out her tattoo kit and does it herself…at the venue…of our last show…right after getting off stage*," wrote McIntosh-Ravey. "I mean… what a f---in flex." She also shared photos of Halsey in action and of the finished product of the arm tattoo that reads "love + Power."
Me: *wants a Love + Power Tour tattoo*— Bonnie McIntosh-Ravey (@rockstarbonstar) July 12, 2022
Ash: *busts out her tattoo kit and does it herself…at the venue…of our last show…right after getting off stage.*
I mean… what a fuckin flex. ♥️♥️♥️ @iamhalsey #loveandpowertour pic.twitter.com/tkYulwUna3
Hasley first started giving other people tattoos in 2021, starting with their partner Alev Aydin. The screenwriter shared a photo of the stunning koi fish Halsey inked near their shoulder writing, "Sat for @iamhalsey's first tattoo, and wow!"
The singer has plenty of tattoos themselves. According to Uproxx, Halsey was up to 41 as of last summer. In fact, for a 2018 Marie Claire cover story they actually got a giant butterfly tattooed by JonBoy during the interview. "I don’t like to overthink these things. I never know ahead of time what I’m going to get," Halsey revealed. Their other tattoos, according to Cosmopolitan include Marilyn Manson's face on their ribs, dice on their arm, a queen of diamonds face tattoo near their ear, and many, many more.