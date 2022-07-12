Halsey Impressively Tattoos Their Keyboardist Right After Getting Off Stage

Hasley first started giving other people tattoos in 2021, starting with their partner Alev Aydin. The screenwriter shared a photo of the stunning koi fish Halsey inked near their shoulder writing, "Sat for @iamhalsey's first tattoo, and wow!"

The singer has plenty of tattoos themselves. According to Uproxx, Halsey was up to 41 as of last summer. In fact, for a 2018 Marie Claire cover story they actually got a giant butterfly tattooed by JonBoy during the interview. "I don’t like to overthink these things. I never know ahead of time what I’m going to get," Halsey revealed. Their other tattoos, according to Cosmopolitan include Marilyn Manson's face on their ribs, dice on their arm, a queen of diamonds face tattoo near their ear, and many, many more.