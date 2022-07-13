Halsey Auctioning Off 5 Drawings They Made Live Onstage For A Great Cause

It's no secret that Halsey is a multitalented artist and now they're making her auction debut in New York. According to Artnet, the singer will be participating in a Sotheby's sale to benefit reproductive rights. Halsey has contributed 5 of their untitled drawings in paint marker on canvas for the Contemporary Discoveries sale that will run through July 19th.

Halsey actually created all five drawings on stage while singing in front of thousands of adoring fans. Every artwork was created during a three-minute untitled song at a different show each night. Artnet describes the work as "simple and swift," adding that "Each untitled work riffs off the last, the melodic linework punctuated by colorful abandon. Shifting groups of androgynous faces appearing throughout the drawings encapsulate the individual spirits of five crowds that turned out for the artist’s “Love and Power Tour,” which runs globally through September 22."