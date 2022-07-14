Here's The Most Historic Landmark In Florida

The United States is a pretty young country compared to other nations, but it's also bustling with centuries worth of history and standing landmarks. Dating back decades and even centuries, some of these icons have become either popular tourist spots or a public reminder of what came before.

Reader's Digest decided to pick out the most historic landmarks in every state. The list includes famous statues, presidential houses, picturesque buildings, and even natural phenomena.

According to writers, the Venetian Pool is the most iconic piece of history in Florida. They also explain what makes this Coral Gables destination an important part of American history:

"The next time you find yourself in Coral Gables, take a dip in the country’s oldest and largest freshwater pool. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it started as a coral rock quarry in the 1920s and was later filled with 820,000 gallons of spring water and opened as a public pool. There are even waterfalls and hidden grottos to explore. Here are all of the best natural swimming pools in the country."