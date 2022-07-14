Here's When You Can Expect Panic! At The Disco's Next Single

By Yashira C.

July 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Panic! At The Disco's next single officially has a release date. On Thursday (July 13), the announcement was shared on the official Instagram account for P!ATD with an eye-catching teaser photo.

"Buzzin' 🐝 Maggie & Boyd make their debut in "Middle Of A Breakup" reads the caption, which also reveals that the song and its accompanying music video will be out on Wednesday, July 20th. The photo shows a classic movie poster starring Brendon Urie and Leah Adler as "Maggie" and "Boyd" — with the duo pictured smiling together in a movie theater. "Middle Of A Breakup" can be expected on P!ATD's upcoming album Viva Las Vengeance as its second single following the release of its title track.

See the announcement post below:

The album has been described in a press release as a "cinematic musical journey about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out, and takes an "introspective look into [Urie's] relationship with his decade plus career including growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame." Urie has also stated of the album's title track, "Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest."

