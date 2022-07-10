J-Hope Shares Fiery New Teaser Photos For Upcoming Single 'Arson'

J-Hope has shared fiery new teaser photos for his upcoming single "Arson."

The BTS member shared the photos to Instagram on Sunday (July 10.) "Arson" will be the second single off J-Hope's debut solo album Jack in the Box set to release on July 15. Earlier this month, the lead single "More" was released. The photos for "Arson" show the singer sitting in front of a burning car and posed wearing charred clothing. “I burned it all,” he wrote in the caption. According to a statement from Big Hit, the album “represents [J-Hope’s] aspirations to break the mold and grow further.” They added that “diverse content to show J-Hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced.”

See the photos below: