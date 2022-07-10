J-Hope Shares Fiery New Teaser Photos For Upcoming Single 'Arson'
By Yashira C.
July 10, 2022
J-Hope has shared fiery new teaser photos for his upcoming single "Arson."
The BTS member shared the photos to Instagram on Sunday (July 10.) "Arson" will be the second single off J-Hope's debut solo album Jack in the Box set to release on July 15. Earlier this month, the lead single "More" was released. The photos for "Arson" show the singer sitting in front of a burning car and posed wearing charred clothing. “I burned it all,” he wrote in the caption. According to a statement from Big Hit, the album “represents [J-Hope’s] aspirations to break the mold and grow further.” They added that “diverse content to show J-Hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced.”
See the photos below:
BTS recently announced that they would be taking a hiatus to focus on solo projects, which was later cleared up by their label as being a "break" and not a hiatus. J-Hope was the first member of the group to announce a solo project. Last week, he finally revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album. He shared a clip to social media showing off the tracklist with eye-catching graphics. See the full tracklist below:
01. ‘Intro’
02. ‘Pandora’s Box’
03. ‘More’
04. ‘Stop’
05. ‘= (Equal Sign)’
06. ‘Music Box: Reflection’
07. ‘What if…’
08. ‘Safety Zone’
09. ‘Future’
10. ‘Arson’