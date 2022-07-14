Jazz 'Have Started Discussions' On Donovan Mitchell Trade: Report

The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have reportedly "started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade," sources confirmed to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of the Athletic on Wednesday (July 13) night.

The Jazz have reportedly had conversations with multiple teams regarding a potential trade centered around the multi-time All-Star guard over the last few days, including the Knicks, who Jones initially reported were expected "to quickly try and put together a package" on Tuesday (July 14).

The Athletic reports that both teams have "discussed a deal framework in the past 24 hours," according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

New York currently possess eight future first-round picks -- including four of their own and four acquired in past trades -- as well as several young players, including guard Quentin Grimes, who is believed to be a player Utah is interest in acquiring, sources confirmed to the Athletic.

On Tuesday, Jones reported that the Jazz have "sky high" expectations regarding possible trade offers for Mitchell and were "not close to" having a trade completed, however, specified that the Knicks, who have long been reported to be targeting the New York native, "are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation."

The Knicks recently acquired multiple future draft picks during the 2022 NBA Draft -- along with several other picks acquired via past trades -- in order to free up cap space and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson earlier this month.