Michigan Pharmacy Worker Gives Thief Fake Pill Bottle With Hidden Tracker

A man who robbed multiple Michigan pharmacies has been arrested after a pharmacist gave him a fake pill bottle with a tracker installed inside it, according to Click on Detroit.

The FBI is investigating Kristopher Kukola in connection with a string of robberies that took place between May 24 and July 7. He has been accused of five different robberies in Ann Arbor, Saline, Milan and two at the same location in Van Buren Township.

At the last robbery in Milan, the man approached the pharmacy counter with a list of prescription drugs. The list included Percocet, Oxycodone, Xanex, Codeine plus Promethazine, Adderall, and Morphine, according to authorities. While filling shopping bags with the pills, the pharmacist included a decoy pill bottle containing a GPS tracking device that provides real-time location and tracking information.

Police tracked the man to an apartment complex in Belleville, according to authorities. After officers established a perimeter, a man approached a Michigan State Police K-9 trooper and said, “The guy you are looking for ran that way,” according to authorities. The man who approached the trooper was the suspected robber. He was then taken into custody.

Kukola waived his rights and admitted to all five robberies during an interview, according to authorities. Officials therefore concluded there's probable cause to charge the man with pharmacy robbery.