Seattle-Area Food Truck Ranked Among The Best In The Nation

Food trucks bring a different kind of experience when it comes to food. These mobile eateries bring a certain style, flavor, and approach to dishes you won't typically see in sit-down restaurants. Sometimes their menus rival traditional dining establishments.

IBISWorld says there are over 35,500 food trucks operating in America as of this year. With so many to taste and check out, LoveFood found the 50 best food trucks in America.

One of the entries is serving the Seattle area: Chebogz Food Truck!

Here's what writers had to say about this neat business:

"Serving authentic Filipino food, this food truck’s name is a play on words, combining the slang term for eat – 'chibog' – with the owners (sisters Trixia and Paula Paraiso) parents’ sweet nicknames, 'Chez' and 'Bogie.' They serve hearty dishes like chicken adobo – chicken simmered with soy sauce, garlic and vinegar; ube cake – a traditional Filipino sponge cake made with ube halaya; and longganisa (pork sausage) from recipes that have been passed down through the family."