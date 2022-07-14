See Why Goats Are Being Hired In This Texas Town

Property owners across Texas are finding unusual, cheap, and more eco-friendly ways of getting rid of un wanted weeds. The answer? Goats.

NBC DFW reported that the the company with a herd of goats for hire is called Goats on the Go Weatherford. Owner Greg Kalldin said, "Who doesn't want some goats to wake up to every once in a while?"

Just a few days ago, 15 goats were unleashed on one property to clean things. The owner of the property was afraid of potential fire danger.

Don't worry though, the goats are fenced in to keep them from running wild.

Kalldin said, "They're light on their feet, they're agile, and they don't really hurt the soil very much. They also leave fertilizer behind."

The best part is that the animals like to eat just about anything. In fact, they even have four chambers in their stomachs. Kalldin explained, "Goats are designed to eat weeds. They will eat grass but it's a small portion of their diet. They love the thistle and broomweed and ragweed." They even eat poison ivy!

The goats will be done with that particular property in about three weeks and ready to move on to their next project.