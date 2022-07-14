Severe Storms Bring Widespread Damage To The Phoenix Area
By Ginny Reese
July 14, 2022
Severe storms brought high winds and heavy rains to the Valley on Wednesday night (July 13). AZ Family reported that now some homes are left with debris in their yards following the storms.
According to the Gilbert Police Department, there were reports of downed trees and debris blocking roadways.
In Mesa, residents saw a giant 30-year-old tree that had been uprooted. One resident said this is the first time she's seen weather like this in the area. She said, "My house is right here on the corner. I was afraid that the tree that was on the HOA side was going to hit my house because it hasn't been trimmed yet. I was afraid it would topple over, but it didn't."
The Mesa Fire Department said they have received reported of road debris, clogged storm drains, street flooding, missing street signs, and damaged street lights.
Check out photos of the damage below:
Report an issue after last night's storm...Issues ranging from road debris, storm drain clean-up, street flooding, missing street signs, & damaged streetlights/traffic signals can be reported online using the Mesa CityLink app or https://t.co/PZhiyTyuEj or call 480-644-2160. pic.twitter.com/z4D20lUQJg— Mesa (Arizona) Fire & Medical Dept (@MesaFireDept) July 14, 2022
The worst damage we’ve seen this morning ⬇️— Whitney Clark (@whitneyclarktv) July 14, 2022
A massive tree fell on a car in a neighborhood near Baseline & Lindsay in Gilbert.
Thankfully no one was hurt! The man who lives here says the car belongs to his 22-year-old son, who was getting ready to move to Tennessee. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/HtbiTwZhDS
Heads up #GilbertAZ! 🚔— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) July 14, 2022
We have multiple reports of downed trees and debris blocking roads throughout town in the area between Williams Field and Baseline Roads and Greenfield and Cooper Roads.
Please avoid travel if possible while crews work to clear the roads. pic.twitter.com/FBUzCxKzzg