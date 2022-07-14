Severe Storms Bring Widespread Damage To The Phoenix Area

Severe storms brought high winds and heavy rains to the Valley on Wednesday night (July 13). AZ Family reported that now some homes are left with debris in their yards following the storms.

According to the Gilbert Police Department, there were reports of downed trees and debris blocking roadways.

In Mesa, residents saw a giant 30-year-old tree that had been uprooted. One resident said this is the first time she's seen weather like this in the area. She said, "My house is right here on the corner. I was afraid that the tree that was on the HOA side was going to hit my house because it hasn't been trimmed yet. I was afraid it would topple over, but it didn't."

The Mesa Fire Department said they have received reported of road debris, clogged storm drains, street flooding, missing street signs, and damaged street lights.

Check out photos of the damage below: