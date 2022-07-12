Why Doesn't Phoenix Get Any Overnight Relief From Extreme Heat?

Temperatures reached 115 degrees on Monday (July 11) at Phoenix Sky Harbor, making it the hottest day of the year so far in 2022. Sadly, there isn't much relief when the sun goes down.

AZ Family reported that overnight temperatures are staying high due to the urban island effect.

Since Phoenix is growing rapidly, more buildings are going up and more roads are being paved. During the day, they absorb the heat and then slowly release it at night.

Paul Iniguez, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said, "Once the sun goes down the buildings and the roads start releasing that energy but they do it much more slowly through the night so it keeps temperatures really high."

Jessica Whigam was visiting the city from Nashville on the hottest day of the year. She said, "It feels like a sauna. We're trying to stay inside more and drink a lot of water and a lot of fluids."

The extreme temperatures are very dangerous. Thirteen people have died in Maricopa County so far this year due to the heat, and 92 deaths are under investigation. Last year there were 338 heat-related deaths.

Inguez said, "Even if you're someone who has lived here 10 or 20 years those temperatures have really gone up a lot the time you've been here."