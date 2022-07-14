Sorry, Oklahoma: Big 12 Doubles Down On 'Horns Down' Decision

By Dani Medina

July 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

"Horns Down" unsurprisingly stole the show at Thursday's Big 12 media day.

Big 12 officials coordinator Greg Burks doubled down on the league's decision to penalize players if the inverted Longhorns gesture was directed toward a Texas player, according to Sports Illustrated.

"Let me be very clear of Horns Down. ... It's the same as all other signals. It’s when you do it, who you do it to and which manner you do it," Burks said at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thursday (July 14).

Burks went on to deliver a message directly to Oklahoma fans. "Please, the state of Oklahoma: I make no offense. You don't have to send me emails. We are just looking at that as any other act and you know that unsportsmanlike conduct is in there. It is not about Horns Up or Horns Down, it's about the manner that you do anything on the field to an opponent in an unsportsmanlike manner," he said.

The Horns Down penalty was introduced in 2019. There are exceptions to the rule, however. If a player does Horns Down as a touchdown celebration, it's likely it won't be called for a penalty. It's when a player uses Horns Down to taunt a player that it becomes a problem.

"Like any play, there is a degree — who it's directed at. If they do it in their bench area, we're not going to look at it. It would be like any other celebration foul, so it has to be like any other foul we have. Does it rise to the level we need to deal with that? It's a hot topic. I know people want us to be definitive on that, but it's like any touchdown celebration. Is it directed at an opponent or just celebration with your teammates?" Burks said in 2019, according to ESPN.

In recent Horns Down news, Texas singer Zac Collier was scheduled to perform the national anthem at the Men's College World Series in June, but was axed from the gig after doing Horns Down at the Women's College World Series the week prior. Collier, a Texas A&M alumnus, said he got an email from the NCAA three hours after it happened saying he engaged in "unsportsmanlike behavior" and made "offensive gestures."

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 16 Big 12 Media Days
ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 16: NCAA Coordinator of Officials Greg Burks speaks to the press during the Big 12 Media Days on July 16, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Photo: Getty Images
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.