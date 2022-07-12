Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Season 19 premiere of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette got a little taste of Friday Night Lights during the Season 19 premiere.

There's a Texas college football coach on the roster of 30 men vying for the heart of Gabby Windey or Rachel Recchia this season. Yeah, you heard right. There are two Bachelorettes this season!

Kirk Bryant stepped out of the limo on Monday (July 11) night and immediately created a positive atmosphere for Gabby and Rachel. The lower-third on the screen said Kirk, 29, was a college football coach from Lubbock, Texas.

"You've gotta give it everything you've got 'cause this right here is our time! So let's go out and take it!" Kirk said when he met Rachel and Gabby. While he walked inside the Bachelor Mansion, he let out a "Let's gooooo!" and Gabby told him to "get those boys in there roughed up." He did exactly that.

"Alright, here's the deal. This is gonna be a long season," Kirk says to a few other contestants inside the mansion. "There's two girls. It's gonna be fun, though. So you go in it with everything you got 'cause right here, this is what matters."

The good news about Kirk's debut on The Bachelorette is that he had a successful first night. He wasn't sent home!

Here's what we know about Kirk Bryant on Season 19 of The Bachelorette:

Kirk is a senior offensive analyst at Texas Tech. He was brought onto the coaching staff in December after a two-year stint as the inside receivers coach and recruiting coach at Austin Peay, according to his bio on Texas Tech's athletics site. He also spent four seasons at Baylor under head coach Joey McGuire before joining the Red Raiders.