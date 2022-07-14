These Arizona Cities Are Best For Hipsters

Break out the vintage apparel, vinyl records, banjos, and beards because one Arizona city made it to the top of the list for hipster-friendliness.

LawnStarter conducted a study to determine which cities in America were best for hipsters.

Based on the study, Tucson landed at number 30 on the list. It was 15th overall for fashion and 34th overall for food and drinks.

Tucson wasn't the only Arizona city that was mentioned. Here is where the other Arizona cities fell on the list:

Phoenix-41

Scottsdale- 59

Tempe- 64

Mesa- 102

Glendale- 149

Chandler- 150

Gilbert- 160

Peoria- 180

The best city in America for hipsters New York, NY. Here are the top 10 cities for hipsters:

New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Portland, OR San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL Seattle, WA San Diego, CA Denver, CO Austin, TX Atlanta, GA

Click here to check out the full study.