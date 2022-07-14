These Texas Cities Are Best For Hipsters
By Ginny Reese
July 14, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Break out the vintage apparel, vinyl records, banjos, and beards because one Texas city made it to the top of the list for hipster-friendliness.
LawnStarter conducted a study to determine which cities in America were best for hipsters.
Based on the study, Austin landed at number six on the list. It was 9th overall for fashion, 10th overall for lifestyle, and 12th overall for food and drinks.
Austin wasn't the only Texas city that was mentioned. Here is where the other cities fell on the list:
- Houston- 18
- San Antonio- 35
- Dallas- 40
- El Paso- 111
- Fort Worth- 126
- Plano- 136
- Lubbock- 145
- Corpus Christi- 152
- McAllen- 161
- Arlington- 162
- Laredo- 170
- McKinney- 172
- Amarillo- 174
- Brownsville- 175
- Irving- 179
- Midland- 183
- Frisco- 184
- Garland- 188
- Killeen- 190
- Denton- 191
- Grand Prairie- 192
- Pasadena- 195
- Mesquite- 197
The best city in America for hipsters New York, NY. Here are the top 10 cities for hipsters:
- New York, NY
- Los Angeles, CA
- Portland, OR
- San Francisco, CA
- Chicago, IL
- Seattle, WA
- San Diego, CA
- Denver, CO
- Austin, TX
- Atlanta, GA
Click here to check out the full study.