These Texas Cities Are Best For Hipsters

Break out the vintage apparel, vinyl records, banjos, and beards because one Texas city made it to the top of the list for hipster-friendliness.

LawnStarter conducted a study to determine which cities in America were best for hipsters.

Based on the study, Austin landed at number six on the list. It was 9th overall for fashion, 10th overall for lifestyle, and 12th overall for food and drinks.

Austin wasn't the only Texas city that was mentioned. Here is where the other cities fell on the list:

Houston- 18

San Antonio- 35

Dallas- 40

El Paso- 111

Fort Worth- 126

Plano- 136

Lubbock- 145

Corpus Christi- 152

McAllen- 161

Arlington- 162

Laredo- 170

McKinney- 172

Amarillo- 174

Brownsville- 175

Irving- 179

Midland- 183

Frisco- 184

Garland- 188

Killeen- 190

Denton- 191

Grand Prairie- 192

Pasadena- 195

Mesquite- 197

The best city in America for hipsters New York, NY. Here are the top 10 cities for hipsters:

New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Portland, OR San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL Seattle, WA San Diego, CA Denver, CO Austin, TX Atlanta, GA

Click here to check out the full study.