This Georgia Island Is One Of The Best In America

For a location to rank as the best in all of the continental U.S, it must be a very special place. This beloved Georgia Island was high on the list of the best islands in America. Not only do tourists come from far and wide to explore this inland oasis, but locals love it too.

According to Travel & Leisure, Jekyll Island located off of the Golden Isles is one of the best islands in the entire United States. This location is popular due to the number of activities visitors can choose from as well as the beautiful scenery and weather. There are many easily accessible hiking trails and beaches on the island.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about Jekyll Island and the Golden Isles:

"Marshlands and nature trails lead to white-sand beaches. Key attractions here include nature trails and wonderful beaches, but these barrier islands also boast museums, golf courses, historic sites, and luxury hotels to keep everyone engaged on a cloudy day. Get off the grid and stay at one of the six cottages at the Lodge on Little St. Simons island, a private-island resort that includes 11,000 acres of undeveloped wilderness."

