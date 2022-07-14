This Is The Best Hospital In North Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities.

Stacker analyzed data from the Lown Institute Hospital Index to determine the best hospitals in each state and how they measure up to other medical centers around the country. In addition to analyzing a hospital's civic leadership, like its charity work, staff pay and financial aid, the index looked at other major components that make a medical center great, such as patient outcomes and value of care.

One hospital in North Carolina stood out above the rest: Atrium Health University City. According to the report, this Charlotte hospital ranked as the best hospital in the state and came in at No. 24 overall for hospitals nationwide. It has between 100 and 199 beds and received a score of A for the categories patience outcomes, value of care and equity.

Two other North Carolina hospitals were also recognized on the list. Duke Regional Hospital in Durham ranked No. 33 nationally, receiving A scores across the board with its 200-299 bed capacity. Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion ranked nationally at No. 56. With 30-49 beds, it also received As in all three categories.

Check out the full report here to see the best hospitals in each state.