This Is The Best Hospital In South Carolina

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities.

Stacker analyzed data from the Lown Institute Hospital Index to determine the best hospitals in each state and how they measure up to other medical centers around the country. In addition to analyzing a hospital's civic leadership, like its charity work, staff pay and financial aid, the index looked at other major components that make a medical center great, such as patient outcomes and value of care.

One hospital in South Carolina stood out above the rest: Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital. According to the report, this Greer hospital ranked as the best hospital in the state and came in at No. 137 overall for hospitals nationwide. It has between 50 and 99 beds and received a score of A for the categories patience outcomes, value of care as well as a B in equity for an overall grade of A.

Two other South Carolina hospitals were also recognized on the list. With over 500 beds, MUSC Medical Center in Charleston ranked No. 506 nationally, receiving As in patient outcome and value of care and a C in equity, for an overall grade of A. Mount Pleasant Hospital ranked No. 522 nationally with an overall score of A, with similar scores as MUSC. Mount Pleasant Hospital has between 50-99 beds.

