This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities.

Stacker analyzed data from the Lown Institute Hospital Index to determine the best hospitals in each state and how they measure up to other medical centers around the country. In addition to analyzing a hospital's civic leadership, like its charity work, staff pay and financial aid, the index looked at other major components that make a medical center great, such as patient outcomes and value of care.

One hospital in Tennessee stood out above the rest: TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center. According to the report, this Smyrna hospital ranked as the best hospital in the state and came in at No. 48 overall for hospitals nationwide. Stonecrest has between 100 and 199 beds and received a score of A for the categories patient outcomes, value of care and equity.

Two other Tennessee hospitals were also recognized on the list. Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville ranked No. 51 nationally, receiving A scores across the board with its 300-399 bed capacity. Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, located just a short drive away from Knoxville, ranked just a few spots down nationally at No. 56. With 200-299 beds, it also received As in all three categories.

Check out the full report here to see the best hospitals in each state.