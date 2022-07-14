This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In California

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, In-N-Out serves the best fries in the entire state.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best fries in all of California:

"We said we'd stay away from fast food nominations, but there's an exception to every rule. In-N-Out fries are controversial (some think they're soggy and tasteless), but their impact on fast food can't be denied. In-N-Out started in California in 1948 and the "not-so-secret menu" has gained a cult following. All fries are hand-cut and fried in sunflower oil, so they're vegan friendly — unless you go animal style with fries topped with melted cheese, onions, and thousand-island secret sauce."

