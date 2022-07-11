Arguing Couple Steals Ohio Woman's Wallet While Dining

When your food is being served at a diner, the last thing that you think about is someone stealing your wallet from a purse that is hung on the chair right next to you. According to Cleveland.com, a couple stole a wallet from a woman’s purse while she was eating at a diner, and immediately used her credit cards.

This incident occurred in Westlake at the Burntwood Tavern. After dining, the woman noticed that her wallet was missing and quickly called police. After speaking to the woman, police found out that her and her partner heard a couple arguing at the bar while they were eating. The more that the suspects continued to argue, the closer they got to the woman's chair where they eventually stole her wallet from her purse.

Cleveland.com mentioned that the police were able to obtain footage that detailed the couple using the woman's cards to purchase thousands of dollars worth of merchandise at stores in Avon. When the footage was discovered, officers were able to pinpoint the suspects as the same individuals who were arguing in the bar.

Police have identified the suspects to be a 29-year-old man and 36-year-old woman from Philadelphia. The Westlake County Police Department currently has a warrant out for their arrest.