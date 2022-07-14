This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Wisconsin

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, Camino serves the best fries in the entire state.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best fries in all of Wisconsin:

"Most of us know Wisconsin for its dairy production and cheese curds, but it's apparently one of the largest purveyors of potatoes in the United States. An On Milwaukee reviewer rated the garlic parmesan fries at Camino the best in the city. Camino is known for burgers, sandwiches, and an impressive beer list, all of which go great with thin, crispy, perfectly seasoned fries. Each meal here is served with your choice of multiple sides, from Brussels sprouts to beet salad, but we know we're always going for the fries."

For more information regarding the best fries in each state visit HERE.