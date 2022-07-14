This Texas Cowboy Waves As Drivers Every Sunday Just To Make Them Smile
By Ginny Reese
July 14, 2022
One Texas cowboy sits on his horse atop an overpass every Sunday to wave at drivers. You can see him dressed in 1800s attire and holding an American flag in Palmer.
WFAA reported that he waves as people just to bring a smile to their faces. In 2015, Clint Sparks decided to commit himself to helping and uplifting people.
Sparks said, "It's just a kind of way of life or the way you think. You know, integrity means something, and honesty means something. You try to make things good for your fellow man. We've lost a bit of that, and we need to get it back."
Clint Sparks has sat atop his horse since 2015 near FM813 and I-45 to simply be a beacon of encouragement.— WFAA (@wfaa) July 14, 2022
Sparks prepares his horse, Dakota, each Sunday for a ride down to the overpass. Sparks said, "He doesn't mind at all. He always gets goodies, though."
After getting Dakota ready, he dresses himself in boots, chaps, a cowboy hat, and a western holster. He said, "I like looking as authentic as I can, from the 1800s somewhere in there. Back then, your word meant something."
He then grabs a flag and is on his way. People usually honk at him, wave at him, and some even stop for photos.
Sparks said, "If it makes their day, that's what I'm here for. People will stop down below me, or they'll swing by for a picture."
All in all, Sparks just wants to make people smile. He said, "If it makes you smile, that's exactly what I want to do. Just try to help everybody."