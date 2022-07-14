This Texas Cowboy Waves As Drivers Every Sunday Just To Make Them Smile

Sparks prepares his horse, Dakota, each Sunday for a ride down to the overpass. Sparks said, "He doesn't mind at all. He always gets goodies, though."

After getting Dakota ready, he dresses himself in boots, chaps, a cowboy hat, and a western holster. He said, "I like looking as authentic as I can, from the 1800s somewhere in there. Back then, your word meant something."

He then grabs a flag and is on his way. People usually honk at him, wave at him, and some even stop for photos.

Sparks said, "If it makes their day, that's what I'm here for. People will stop down below me, or they'll swing by for a picture."

All in all, Sparks just wants to make people smile. He said, "If it makes you smile, that's exactly what I want to do. Just try to help everybody."