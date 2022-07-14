Watch Travis Barker Play His First Show Since Hospitalization
By Yashira C.
July 14, 2022
Travis Barker is back on the stage after his recent "life threatening" health scare. The Blink-182 drummer joined Machine Gun Kelly for a surprise performance on Wednesday night (July 13) in Los Angeles.
The duo reunited to play a couple of their collaborations together including “Bloody Valentine" and “Tickets to My Downfall." MGK told the audience per Rolling Stone, “Hey, you know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now. But guess what he’s doing here: playing drums right now!” Barker reposted a clip from the performance on his IG stories which you can watch here before it expires.
You can also watch a clip from the performance via TMZ and from a fan below:
#TravisBarker is back in action following his scary hospitalization — and he rocked out with #MachineGunKelly at a WILD concert! https://t.co/ClTQeoD1ej pic.twitter.com/PtOGISnfs2— TMZ (@TMZ) July 14, 2022
@travisbarker it was awesome seeing you tonight! What a wonderful surprise for sure. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🤘🏽❤️🎶 #MainstreamSellouttour #TravisBarker pic.twitter.com/JhVXquL9Cc— Rachel Ruiz (@RachelRuizzz) July 14, 2022
Earlier this month, Barker was hospitalized for pancreatitis. He wrote in a statement on social media: “I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.” He added that he is "so very very grateful that with intensive treatment,” he is “currently much better.” Since then, the drummer has also been spotted hitting the studio.