Watch Travis Barker Play His First Show Since Hospitalization

Travis Barker is back on the stage after his recent "life threatening" health scare. The Blink-182 drummer joined Machine Gun Kelly for a surprise performance on Wednesday night (July 13) in Los Angeles.

The duo reunited to play a couple of their collaborations together including “Bloody Valentine" and “Tickets to My Downfall." MGK told the audience per Rolling Stone, “Hey, you know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now. But guess what he’s doing here: playing drums right now!” Barker reposted a clip from the performance on his IG stories which you can watch here before it expires.

You can also watch a clip from the performance via TMZ and from a fan below: