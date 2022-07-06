Travis Barker Hits The Studio 1 Week After 'Life Threatening' Health Scare

By Sarah Tate

July 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Just one week after a "life threatening" health scare landed him in the hospital, Travis Barker is getting back to work in the studio.

The rocker was spotted heading into his recording studio in Calabasas, California, on Tuesday (July 5), arriving in a Mercedes G Wagon and wearing a D.O.A. T-shirt. According to TMZ, Barker seemed in good spirits, giving the studio operator a fist bump as he walked into the studio to wait for several other musicians who arrived shortly after. See photos here.

The studio visit comes one week after the blink-182 drummer was hospitalized for pancreatitis. He was rushed to the hospital last Tuesday (June 28) after suffering intense pain. He was photographed being wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, right by his side. Now, a week later, a source close to Barker told People, "He's slowly on the mend and closely following doctors' orders."

Barker himself addressed his medical scare in an Instagram Stories on Saturday (July 2), telling his followers he was feeling "much better." He and Kardashian even spent some quality family time with her children on a beach trip for the Fourth of July on Monday.

“I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great,” he wrote. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

Barker added that he is "so very very grateful that with intensive treatment,” he is “currently much better.”

