'It's Something So Evil': Arizona Man Set On Fire At Bus Stop

By Ginny Reese

July 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Arizona man is still in the hospital after being set on fire at a bus stop on July 3rd. AZ Family reported that he is suffering third degree burns to more than 70 percent of his body.

His sister, Riquida Angerer said that her brother, Blake, is making improvements but he still has a long way to go. She said, "I can't picture my life without him."

Riquida said that her brother fell asleep at a bus stop near 58th Avenue and Olive Avenue in Glendale. Videos show the suspect, Luciano Simmons, approach him. He reportedly poured gas on Blake and then set him on fire with a torch.

Blake ran into a nearby gas station for help. There, a witness and clerk poured water on him and called 911.

Riquida said, "It's something so evil. He's burned 100 percent of his body, from head to toe."

Blake is still in the hospital and in a coma. "His life is never going to be the same, ever, and our lives are never going to be the same, like we have to completely change how we care for him, and how we support him,” Riquida said.

Click here to view the family's GoFundMe page.

