Joe Jonas Shares Sweet Tribute To Sophie Turner After Birth Of Second Child

Joe Jonas is celebrating his wife, Sophie Turner, in the sweetest way.

The Jonas Brother took to his Instagram on Friday (July 15) to share a video montage of cute moments between himself and the Game of Thrones star set to DNCE's new song "Got Me Good."

From the couple enjoying a romantic meal together, Turner beaming as her husband touches her face, to new photos from both their impromptu Las Vegas wedding and more formal ceremony, the video captures their love story throughout the years as the song declares, "Guess that's the price, the price that I pay/ For fallin' so hard for you in less than a day."

"Started from the bottom now we're here," Jonas captioned the video, adding, "I want to see your ❤️ story."

