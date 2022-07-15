Joe Jonas Shares Sweet Tribute To Sophie Turner After Birth Of Second Child
By Sarah Tate
July 15, 2022
Joe Jonas is celebrating his wife, Sophie Turner, in the sweetest way.
The Jonas Brother took to his Instagram on Friday (July 15) to share a video montage of cute moments between himself and the Game of Thrones star set to DNCE's new song "Got Me Good."
From the couple enjoying a romantic meal together, Turner beaming as her husband touches her face, to new photos from both their impromptu Las Vegas wedding and more formal ceremony, the video captures their love story throughout the years as the song declares, "Guess that's the price, the price that I pay/ For fallin' so hard for you in less than a day."
"Started from the bottom now we're here," Jonas captioned the video, adding, "I want to see your ❤️ story."
Watch Jonas' sweet tribute in the video below.
Jonas and Turner, who tied the knot in multiple wedding ceremonies in 2019, recently welcomed their second child, another daughter, which representatives for the couple confirmed to People on Thursday (July 14). As of Friday, neither the couple nor their reps have provided any additional details, including when their daughter was born. Their newest addition joins their first daughter, Willa, whom they welcomed in July 2020.